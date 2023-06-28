Switzerland rejects request to sell to Germany Leopard tanks destined for Kiev

GENEVA, June 28. /TASS/. Switzerland’s Federal Council has rejected a request by Ruag, a state-owned defense company, to approve the sale of 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Germany’s Rheinmetall for their further re-export to Ukraine.

The decision was motivated by Switzerland’s neutral status, the government’s press service said.

"On 28 June, the Federal Council rejected a request from Ruag AG concerning the export of 96 Leopard 1 A5 tanks destined for Ukraine as it is inconsistent with applicable law. It has therefore given priority to Switzerland's commitments as a neutral country and to the reliability of its application of the rule of law," its statement said.