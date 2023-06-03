Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s president for next five-year term

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took the oath of office for a next five-year presidential term at Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) on Saturday, TASS correspondent reported.

Acting Speaker Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, presented his certificate of election to Erdogan, and then the Turkish anthem was played.

The inauguration ceremony will be followed by a gala dinner, which will bring together dignitaries from 78 countries, as the Turkish leader’s office told TASS. On Saturday night, the president is expected to announce the new cabinet of ministers.

Erdogan won 52.18% support in the runoff vote held on May 28.