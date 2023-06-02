Death toll in train accident in India grows to 50 — paper

NEW DELHI, June 2./TASS/. At least 50 people were killed and 350 were injured when two trains collided in the Indian state of Odisha, the Hindustan Times newspaper has said.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 30, saying that almost 200 people were injured.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near Odisha’s city of Balasore. According to early reports, a passenger train heading from Bangalore to Kolkata partially derailed after colliding with a freight train. Several coaches ended up on neighboring tracks and were hit by a Coromandel Express train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai. Rescue efforts are underway at the site.