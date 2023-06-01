President of breakaway Kosovo ready to consider holding new elections in northern areas

BELGRADE, June 1. /TASS/. Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani on Thursday said the government of the breakaway region could consider holding new elections in the region’s northern parts that have a significant share of Serb population, the Kosovar newspaper Koha Ditore reported.

Osmani made the statement while fielding questions from reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Chisinau. The idea to hold new elections was proposed at the summit by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who held meetings with Osmani at the event.

"I told them [Scholz and Macron] that we were ready to consider this option," Osmani said.