US to provide Ukraine with new military aid package

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. The United States is providing Ukraine with a next package of military aid, which will include Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Avenger air defense systems, additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and for HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The United States [plan to] continue support Ukraine help give them things that they need to better defend themselves. As part of all that effort, we’ve got an upcoming package here, which will be the 39th drawdown of equipment," Kirby said. "We will use that package we are announcing today to provide Ukraine with additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, which Ukraine is being deploying quite effectively, as well as more Avenger air defense systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and ammunition, of course, for the HIMARS artillery," he said.