Kosovar prime minister urges Serbian protesters to return to Serbia or go to jail

BELGRADE, May 31. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti said on Wednesday that Serbian protesters should either be put in Kosovo prisons or sent back to Serbia.

"The violent mob must go - either back to Serbia or to the Kosovo prison," he said at the Globsec forum in Bratislava, according to a live broadcast on YouTube.

The situation in the Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija escalated on May 26 after Kosovo law enforcement officers tried to seize local administrative buildings in a bid to enable the new mayors of these municipalities, who were elected despite nearly the entire Serbian population boycotting the elections, to take office. On May 29, KFOR cordoned off the administrative buildings, clashing with Serbian protesters.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, 52 Serbs sought medical assistance in Kosovska Mitrovica. Three of them were badly wounded. KFOR said that 40 of its troops - servicemen from the Italian and Hungarian contingents - were wounded.