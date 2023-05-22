German intelligence chief says no one knows who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

BERLIN, May 23. /TASS/. No intelligence agency is currently able to clearly name those responsible for the Nord Streams sabotage, President of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) Bruno Kahl said.

"No country, no intelligence agency in the world is currently able to attribute this (the Nord Streams sabotage - TASS) to anyone in particular," he said, "Maybe this will change, there are some notable successes in the investigation." Kahl recalled that the site of the sabotage is a seabed, which makes the work of investigators much more difficult.

According to him, the investigation is being conducted "in different directions." "I do not exclude that there will be a success that will make one of the options more likely and the others less likely," the intelligence chief added.

On May 21, the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that at least two Ukrainians may have been involved in the explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

The German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday did not comment on this information when asked by TASS. The agency said that the investigation is working on all the evidence to establish the facts, but it is impossible to provide additional data at the moment. In turn, State Secretary Steffen Hebestreit, commenting on the information of the Suddeutsche Zeitung, said that the German government does not intend to speculate about the perpetrators of the Nord Stream sabotage.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian prosecutor general’s office opened a case on charges of international terrorism.