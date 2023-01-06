Marder infantry fighting vehicles to be transferred to Ukraine in Q1 — German authorities

BERLIN, January 6. /TASS/. A total of 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles promised to Ukraine will be ready for transfer in the Q1 of 2023, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"We are talking <...> about 40 vehicles. They should be ready in the first quarter," he said. According to him, the training of Ukrainian military personnel will take two months, it will be held in Germany. The spokesperson added that training for the Patriot air defense system will also take about two months.

Hebestreit did not specify whether the vehicles would come from the stocks or whether they would need to be made. He reiterated that the supply of arms to Ukraine requires international cooperation and that there should be no one-sided actions in this matter.