Ukrainian minister reports new supplies of Starlink antennas — Bloomberg

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. The US company SpaceX and its CEO Elon Musk will supply another 10,000 Starlink antennas to Ukraine, which would be used in case of ‘powerful blackout’, Ukrainian Minister for Digital Tranformation Mikhail Fyodorov told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

"SpaceX and Musk quickly react to problems and help us," the agency quoted the minister as saying. Fyodorov added that he spoke directly with Musk. "Musk assured us he will continue to support Ukraine. When we had a powerful blackout, I messaged him on that day and he momentarily reacted and has already delivered some steps," the minister said.

According to Fyodorov, Ukraine will receive another 10,000 Starlink antennas in the coming months. These devices are used to transmit signals through satellite. The minister noted that since the start of Russia’s special military operation, the Ukrainian authorities received 22,000 Starlink antennas.

The Ukrainian Minister for Digital Tranformation pointed out that the agreement between Starlink and Ukraine on the supply of Starlink antennas had not been signed so far. However, as Federov noted, several EU countries expressed readiness to pay the bill. "As of now all financial issues have been resolved," Fyodorov said. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine would have to find additional funding in the spring to pay for further supplies.

"There is no alternative to satellite connections," the minister said. "Regarding internet, we have a lot of Starlinks, but the key point is we have got a nod for another shipment that will be used to stabilize connection for critical situations," Fyodorov added.

US businessman Elon Musk announced in the end of February that he opened access to his Starlink global satellite communication system in Ukraine and sent first antennas there. On October 15, Musk said he could not fund Starlink’s work in Ukraine indefinitely, but later reported that he would continue paying for it independently, despite financial losses.