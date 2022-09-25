Antonovka Bridge in Kherson comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops, no one hurt

KHERSON, September 25. /TASS/. The Antonovka Bridge across the River Dnieper in the Kherson region has come under shelling by Ukrainian troops, no one was hurt, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops have delivered a strike at the Antonovka Bridge across the Dnieper in Kherson, which is used by the city residents. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt," he said.

A TASS correspondent reported earlier that Russian air defense forces had presumably fired at least ten rockets over Kherson. Traces of air defense rockets were seen in the sky over the city and the sounds of explosions were heard.