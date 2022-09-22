UN’s Guterres calls to immediately remove all obstacles for export of Russian fertilizers

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called to immediately remove all obstructions to export of Russian fertilizers, speaking at the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine Thursday.

Guterres noted that Russia and the UN signed a memorandum that implies "full access of Russian food and fertilizer products, including ammonia, to global markets."

"We are doing everything possible to facilitate this, and to ease the serious fertilizer market crunch that is already affecting farming in West Africa and elsewhere," Guterres said.

"If the fertilizer market is not stabilized, next year could bring a food supply crisis. Simply put, the world may run out of food," the Secretary General added. "It is essential that all States remove every remaining obstacle to the export of Russian fertilizers immediately. We need to get them to farmers at a reasonable cost, and on to fields as soon as possible.".