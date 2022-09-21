Xi Jinping urges China's armed forces to focus on prepping for wars

BEIJING, September 21. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged China's military to focus attention on gearing up for military action.

"It is imperative to conscientiously summarize and apply successful experience in reforms, to master new situations and [understand] the requirements of the tasks, to focus on preparing for wars, and to have the courage to explore and innovate," Xinhua News Agency quoted the Chinese leader as saying at a conference on national defense and military reform in Beijing.

The conference was attended by high-ranking representatives of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), the People’s Armed Police Force and military academies.

President Xi Jinping has served as chairman of the CMC since 2013.