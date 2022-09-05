IAEA team’s visit to Zaporozhye nuclear plant reduced risk of escalation, says France

PARIS, September 5. /TASS/. The much-talked-about visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s team to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant helped reduce chances that the situation would unfold negatively, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on RTL radio on Monday.

"Phone talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky helped ensure the consent of the leaders of the two countries for the trip by the IAEA experts and facilitated the mission. This is very important for guaranteeing the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP," she said.

The French top diplomat said that she was sure that "no one is interested in incidents at nuclear facilities in Europe". According to the minister, France believes that it is important to maintain a multi-track dialogue. "It’s necessary to talk to everyone, especially when there are disagreements," she said.

IAEA experts arrived at Zaporozhye nuclear plant on September 1. According to the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi, they were able to get key data on the situation at the station. The experts will continue their work, since many issues require a more detailed discussion. While in Energodar, Grossi talked to local residents of this city, where the station is located. They handed him an appeal to stop Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear power plant.