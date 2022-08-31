IAEA mission queued up at line of engagement, local official says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, on their way to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, have already joined the queue at the line of engagement to cross over to the liberated area, said the head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, Yevgeny Balitsky.

"This mission is not on our territory yet, they are queued up somewhere [near Zaporozhye]. We were asked to fast-track the process, but I refused, saying let them stand in line and have a look at the areas still not under our control, <…> let them communicate with people in line," he told Rossiya-24 television.

The official said 200 to 250 vehicles leave the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region daily, with some 1,000-1,500 autos arriving there.

On Monday, the IAEA’s mission left Vienna and arrived in Kiev on Tuesday where the delegation met Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On Wednesday morning, the IAEA’s convoy departed from Kiev for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The inspectors would assess the physical damage to the plant and check the facility’s security and safety systems. The experts will also have to evaluate the working conditions of the plant’s personnel and take urgent measures to ensure safety there.