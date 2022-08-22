US condemns targeting of civilians, US State Department says regarding Dugina killing

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. The US unequivocally condemns the targeting of civilians anywhere, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

He made the statement as he commented on the killing of Russian journalist and public figure Darya Dugina who died in a car bombing outside Moscow.

"We unequivocally condemn the targeting of civilians. We condemn the targeting of civilians whether that's in Kiev, whether that's in Bucha, whether that's in Kharkov, whether that's in Kramatorsk, whether that's in Mariupol, or whether that's in Moscow, that principle applies around the world," he said. "I have no doubt that the Russians will investigate this. I also have no doubt that the Russians will put forward certain conclusions. All I can say from here is that Ukraine has denied any involvement. And for our part, we condemn intentional targeting of civilians anywhere.