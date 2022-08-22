UN calls for investigation into Dugina’s murder

UNITED NATIONS, August 22. /TASS/. The United Nations calls for investigating the murder of Russian journalist and public activist Darya Dugina, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We call for an investigation to establish the full facts behind the death of Ms. Dugina," he said.

Dugina was killed in the evening of August 20, when an explosive device went off in her car travelling along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder was devised by the Ukrainian special service and the perpetrator was Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia.