Ex-president suspected of high treason leaves Ukraine — paper

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian ex-president Pyotr Poroshenko, suspected of high treason, has left the country and is now in Poland, Ukraine’s Vesti news portal reported, publishing a video from the airport of Warsaw.

The footage shows Poroshenko walking along the terminal with a bottle of champagne in his hand.

According to the report, the former president is accompanied by his wife and three bodyguards.

The former president is a defendant in the case of Donbass coal supplies in 2014-2015. The case was opened based on the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s articles covering the financing of terrorism, high treason and the creation of a terrorist organization. If found guilty, Poroshenko may face up to 15 years in prison with or without the confiscation of his property. Another defendant in this case is opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who is kept in custody and, according to Ukraine’s security service SBU has already started to testify against Poroshenko.

However, the court has chosen the mildest possible measure of pretrial restraint. Poroshenko’s defense lawyer Igor Golovan said the court banned the former president from leaving Kiev without permission from investigation and also ruled that he surrender his foreign travel passport.