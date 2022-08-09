DPR Foreign Ministry works with Pyongyang on choice of premises for embassies — DPR head

DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. The foreign ministries of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and North Korea are currently selecting premises for embassies in both countries, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"We have exchanged notes, diplomatic relations are being established in the framework of recognition. The Foreign Ministry is working through all these points [on the choice of premises for embassies]," he said during a Solovyov Live TV broadcast.

North Korea became the fifth country to acknowledge the Donbass republics as independent states.

South Ossetia was the first country to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, this happened back in 2014. Abkhazia did the same on February 25, 2022, following Russia’s example. On June 29, Syria decided to recognize the independence of the People's Republics.