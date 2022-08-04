Ukraine violates laws of war by placing weapons at schools — Amnesty International

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. Ukraine violates the laws of war and puts the lives of civilians at risk by deploying combat vehicles and weapons at schools and hospitals, according to an Amnesty International report released on Thursday.

"We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

According to the report, human rights activities reported cases when Ukrainian troops launched strikes from residential areas and deployed weapons at civil infrastructure facilities in 19 Ukrainian settlements, including in Donbass, the Kharkov and Nikolayev regions. "In the cases it documented, Amnesty is not aware that the Ukrainian military asked or assisted civilians to evacuate nearby buildings - a failure to take feasible precautions to protect civilians," Amnesty International said.

"At 22 out of 29 schools visited, Amnesty researchers either found soldiers using the premises or found evidence of current or prior military activity - including the presence of military fatigues, discarded munitions, army ration packets and military vehicles," it said after visiting Ukraine’s southeastern regions. Apart from that, according to Amnesty International, Ukrainian troops deployed armored vehicles in residential quarters in Odessa, and used the building of a university in Bakhmut as a military base.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West imposed large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and intensified weapons supplies to Kiev.