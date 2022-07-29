China holds drills in South China Sea, goals not specified

SHANGHAI, July 29. /TASS/. China launched military exercises in the South China Sea on Friday, according to a statement published on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration.

The agency’s brief statement notes that the drills will be held in four regions of the South China Sea, involving the waters of the Guangdong and Hainan Provinces. The goals of the exercises and the forces and means involved were not specified.

Additionally, the maritime safety administration reported that China plans to hold firing drills in the South China Sea on August 2 and 3. The agency’s website noted that the exercise will be conducted to the west of the Leizhou Peninsula. Maritime traffic will be temporarily suspended in the area.

Meanwhile, the NBC TV channel reported, citing sources, that on Friday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would lead a delegation of US legislators on an Asian tour. However, the decision on visiting Taiwan has not yet been made. Beijing has repeatedly cautioned Washington that should such a visit take place, it would be followed by repercussions with China taking severe measures.