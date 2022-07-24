Ukrainian troops once again target power plant, bridge in Kherson region — administration

KHERSON, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops once again fired shells at the area of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and the bridge over the Inhulets River in the village of Daryevka, Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the region, told TASS on Sunday.

"The air defense forces successfully repelled most of the shells, but the Daryevka bridge was hit. Traffic across it was not disrupted," Stremousov said.

He stressed that the bridge across the Inhulets River has no strategic or military significance, however, it has been coming under the fire of Ukrainian troops for the second day in a row.

The Ukrainian military has been regularly shelling populated areas in the Kherson region after the region went out of Kiev's control. Late on July 11, they struck Novaya Kakhovka. On July 18, Kiev troops made a strike on the area near the Kakhovka HPP. On July 23, Kiev again attempted to strike the hydroelectric power plant, but it sustained no damage.