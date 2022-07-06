Russia says Ukrainian forces placed MANPADS on roof of Red Cross building in Odessa

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces placed MANPADS on the roof of the Red Cross building in Odessa and deployed armored vehicles on nearby area.

"Ukrainian forces placed MANPADS, including foreign-made ones, on the roof of the Red Cross building (Kanatnaya Street) in Odessa and deployed armored vehicles on nearby area," he said.

The general called on the UN, the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to put pressure on Kiev officials and take measures to prevent the use of medical infrastructure by the armed formations of Ukraine for military purposes.