Macron says he feels optimistic ahead of talks with Putin

PARIS, February 7./TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was optimistic ahead of talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, due in Moscow on Monday.

"I’m looking forward to the meeting with moderate optimism, but I don’t believe in immediate miracles," the French president said, quoted by BFM TV channel. Macron is currently on his way to the Russian capital city.

On Monday, Macron began his visit to Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two presidents have had three telephone calls in the past ten days. According to the Elysee Palace, one of the topics of Macron’s talks with Putin will be the situation around Ukraine.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.