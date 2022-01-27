New coronavirus found in South Africa unable to actively spread among humans yet — experts

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Experts from the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Vector center have been briefed about a new coronavirus discovered in South Africa, named NeoCov, the center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Experts from the Vector research center are aware of the data that Chinese researchers obtained regarding the NeoCov coronavirus. At this time, it’s not about the emergence of a new coronavirus capable of actively spreading among humans," the statement specified.

The center added that Chinese experts had just outlined potential risks that required further study.

Chinese researchers earlier detected a new type of coronavirus among bats in South Africa. According to reports, it is closely related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS) and can enter cells in a manner similar to that of SARS-CoV-2.