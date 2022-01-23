Ukraine’s membership in NATO not considered now - Spanish top diplomat

MADRID, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s accession to NATO is not being considered, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told the El Mundo newspaper on Sunday.

Commenting on the question about the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, the top diplomat noted that "one should ask [these countries] about it." In term of Ukraine, Albares said that "currently, this scenario was not being considered."

The Spanish top diplomat spoke in favor of settling the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue but assured that the West "was ready for any unforeseen events." In response to the question whether he can guarantee that no Spanish soldiers will be in Ukraine in a few months, Albares said that "this would be engaging in fictitious politics." "Now, we are unanimous [regarding the need for] a dialogue, not such a scenario," the foreign minister insisted.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev sought to reach an understanding relating to some specific terms of joining NATO in 2022. In February 2019, the Verkhovnaya Rada (parliament) approved the constitutional amendments, stipulating Kiev’s desire to join the alliance. The country also received an Enhanced Opportunities Partner status.

The NATO members, at the summit held on June 14, 2021, stated that Ukraine and Georgia could join the alliance in the future. Meanwhile, neither possible timing of admission nor action plans for membership were specified.