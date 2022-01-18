Arab Coalition says it killed 80 Houthies in Yemen in past day

CAIRO, January 18. /TASS/. About 80 members of the Ansar Allah insurgency group, known as Houthies, have been killed during the past day in strikes by the Arab Coalition in Yemen, Al Arabiya television reported, citing a coalition statement.

The coalition performed 17 strikes at the Houthies in Yemen, which also destroyed nine pieces of military equipment, according to the statement.

The coalition also said its air forces carried out strikes at the Houthies’ military fortifications in Sana. The bombardments destroyed ammunition warehouses and a drone launching system.

It was earlier reported that the coalition wiped out 80% of all weapons and equipment held by the insurgents in Marib.

Armed confrontation between government forces and the Houthi rebels has been going on in Yemen since August 2014, reaching the most active phase in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. The drawn-out conflict has triggered the world’s gravest humanitarian crisis, with more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80% of the country’s population, being in need for humanitarian aid and the number of internally displaced persons exceeding three million, according to UN data.