Poroshenko is on Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s wanted list, according to website

KIEV, January 17./TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko is on the wanted list in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s website.

Poroshenko’s profile is posted in the Wanted section, where he is listed as "a person hiding from the pre-trial investigation agencies."

Currently, Poroshenko is at the Pechersky District Court of Kiev, which is choosing pre-trial restrictions for him in the treason case. The court is in recess for deliberation.

Poroshenko arrived in the Ukrainian capital from Warsaw on Monday morning. He told reporters before leaving Poland that he was not afraid of being arrested in his native country. On Monday, the Pechersky District Court is weighing an appeal for his arrest. The court confiscated the former president’s property on January 6. Poroshenko expressed confidence that he would not be arrested because there were no legal reasons for that. However, in his words, if he is eventually arrested, it will harm incumbent President Vladimir Zelensky most of all.

The former president is a defendant in the case of Donbass coal supplies in 2014-2015. The case was opened based on the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s articles covering the financing of terrorism, high treason and the creation of a terrorist organization. If found guilty, Poroshenko may face up to 15 years in prison with or without the confiscation of his property.