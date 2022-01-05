Kazakhstan’s president sacks intelligence agency’s head — decree

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Karim Massimov, who heads the National Security Committee, and appointed to the post former chief of the State Security Service Ermek Sagimbayev, the president’s press service said.

"By the decree of the head of state, Massimov Karim Kazhimkanovich has been dismissed as the head of the National Security Committee in the Republic of Kazakhstan," according to the document.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev dismissed Sagimbayev, the head of the State Security Service, and appointed him as chairman of the National Security Committee.