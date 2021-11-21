Attempts to solve Ukrainian crisis by force will trigger serious consequences - Kremlin.
Almost 20,000 people killed as result of crimes in Russia in 2021 — ministry
About four crimes out of five are registered in cities and urban-type settlements
Putin slams West’s actions in Black Sea as moves that ‘go beyond boundaries’
"We constantly express our concerns over these actions, talk about red lines but, of course, we understand that our partners are very peculiar and, to put it mildly, do not take all our warnings and talks on red lines seriously," the Russian leader said
Press review: Lukashenko chalks up win and global warming eroding Russia’s Arctic coast
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 19th
Hainan to boost expansion of digital yuan system in 2021-2025
Authorities will soon open additional service offices in the province for digital yuan transactions and foreign currency exchange
‘Provocations, populism, PR’: Senator slams Congress’ bid to meddle in Russia’s 2024 vote
Focusing on the content of the resolution, Leonid Slutsky noted that lawmakers "somehow perceive violations in the adoption of the amendments to the Russian Constitution and call a number of them illegitimate, interpreting certain provisions in their favor"
Russia’s Tsirkon hypersonic missile strikes naval target in White Sea test-launch
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the recording equipment data show that the hypersonic missile’s flight complied with the designated parameters and the target was destroyed by a direct hit
Russia’s Embassy in US demands persecution of Russian diaspora representatives be stopped
The Russian Community Council of the USA announced that it had suspended its activities in the United States due to an investigation by the American intelligence agencies
Hainan shows benefits of new industry growth model in 2021
Tourism, advanced technology, modern services and modernized agriculture contributed to the island's high gross regional product growth rate of 12.8% in the first three quarters of 2021
Press review: Xi agrees to talk nukes with US and Russia, India ink huge arms deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 18th
Russian Helicopters expects certification of Ka-62 this year - holding
The helicopter develops a cruising speed of 290 km/h
Putin’s decree on Donbass is response to Kiev’s refusal to honor Minsk accords — envoy
This document paves the way for the revival and recovery of the Donetsk and Lugansk economies, Russia’s Authorized Representative in the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov noted
Kiev knows attack against Crimea will be seen as attack against Russia - deputy UN envoy
Since an attack against Crimea is an attack against the Russian Federation, Gennady Kuzmin told
Kiev’s attempt to use force in Donbass would be step to new disaster - Kremlin spokesman
NATO weapons are being pumped into Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov noted
Joe Biden to temporarily transfer power to US Vice President over medical procedure
The White House will report on Biden’s health later
Russia to develop air-droppable Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system for paratroopers
The Tornado-G is a 122mm multiple rocket launcher derived from the Grad system
Putin awards Order of St. Andrew the Apostle to Patriarch Kirill - Kremlin
Russian President notes Patriarch Kirill’s contribution to strengthening of role of church in Russia
Hainan’s Haikou city creates 10,000 new jobs in 10 days thanks to mass campaign
New jobs were created by expanding the staff at some 600 local companies
Hainan's leading port opens its first transcontinental route to Indian Ocean
The creation of this transcontinental route shows that Yangpu's potential has significantly increased after container harbors were modernized
Anti-satellite weapons have been under development in Russia for long, Roscosmos CEO says
It is simply that time has come when the Defense Ministry has conducted tests, Rogozin said
Kremlin slams Congressional gamble to end recognition of Putin’s presidency as US meddling
Earlier, US Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson introduced a Congressional Resolution to the House of Representatives to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia if he remains in office beyond the end of his current term on May 7, 2024
Il-76 plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Moscow region — Defense Ministry
The planes carried citizens of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine and Afghanistan
Russia doesn’t lag behind in military space field - Roscosmos chief
The Roscosmos chief pointed out that apart from civilian products, the Russian space corporation develops the material basis for the Strategic Missile Forces and the nuclear submarine fleet
US welcomes some of Putin’s recent statements, including on Ukraine — White House
"We welcome President Putin’s statement about resolving the Donbass conflict peacefully, using the Minsk agreements," she said.
US senator proposes anti-Russian sanctions in case of hostile actions against Ukraine
Besides, the senator suggested providing additional military aid to Ukraine in case of the above-mentioned scenario
US nuclear weapons may end up in Eastern Europe if Germany rejects them — NATO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance's aim was a world free of nuclear weapons, but as long as other countries have them, NATO must have them too
UN calls on Russia to abolish or amend foreign agents law
Russia does not outlaw such organizations but binds them to get listed in a special register of the Russian justice ministry
Russia’s S-550 missile defense system to intercept warheads free of nuclear blast — expert
The latest S-550 system may serve as a follow-up of the A-135 ‘Amur’ - A-235 ‘Nudol’ strategic missile system in its mobile configuration, Dmitry Litovkin also notes
Putin tasks Russian Foreign Ministry to begin talks on system of security guarantees
Russia will hold talks on security guarantees in Europe with all involved parties
Russian defense chief reports to Putin on Tsirkon missile successful test-launch
The hypersonic missile was test-fired against a sea target position in the White Sea
Defense chief reports to Putin on successful patrol of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers
The joint air patrol by the Russian and Chinese military planes was conducted to develop and strengthen global strategic stability
Hainan’s Sanya сity invests more than $6 million in coral reef restoration over 10 years
In some areas off the coast of Sanya, coral reefs cover more than 50% of the seabed, showing great progress in efforts to improve marine ecology
Belarusian defense minister praises combat readiness of Russian armed forces
In his opinion, learning from Russia’s military experience is useful for Belarus
Russia leader of free world, cannot be influenced externally, Patriarch says
The Patriarch stressed that Russia may serve as an example to other countries
Russian senator slams US Congressmen’s proposal to end Putin’s recognition as president
This time around, the Americans started to interfere with Russia’s presidential elections a bit too early, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev remarked
Moscow will not turn blind eye to most serious provocations by NATO, EU — Lavrov
Russia never allows the infringement of its legitimate, national interests, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Russia to continue integration with Belarus — Putin
All 28 union programs will be implemented, the Russian leader stressed
Hainan to become major international supplier for coconut produce by 2025
China’s government intends to increase the area allocated for coconut groves
Russia calls on Turkey to take concerns about military technical ties with Kiev seriously
The Russian side stressed that Kiev’s policy of escalating tensions in the southeast of the country, encouraged by Western partners, is fraught with dangerous destabilization of the situation
‘Not up to US congressmen’ to select Russia’s president, Duma Speaker says
The resolution drafts to end Putin’s recognition as president being proposed in the US are "the best evaluation of the soundness of path and choice" made by the country’s citizens", Vyacheslav Volodin said
Lavrov: correspondence with German, French counterparts shows Kiev torpedoes Minsk deal
Russia's top diplomat stressed that Kiev showed no intention to act on the provisions of the corresponding agreements, but wished to rewrite them
