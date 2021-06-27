Pashinyan’s party wins 53.91% votes

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Armenia’s Central Election Commission published the final outcome of snap parliamentary elections, stating that Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured victory with 53.91% of the vote.

The Armenia bloc of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan came in second with 21.9% of the vote.

"According to the final results, as many as 687,761 voters (53.91%) cast their vote for Civil Contract and 269,481 (21.9%) for the Armenia bloc," Central Election Commission’s Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.