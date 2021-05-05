Iran successfully tests domestic coronavirus vaccine on humans

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Iran has announced its success of human trials of a domestic coronavirus vaccine, named Fakhra in memory of the late nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, adding that the scientist’s son had taken part in the trials as a volunteer.

The first clinical trials of the jab, developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry’s center that Fakhrizadeh used to head, kicked off in March. The scientist was killed in the Tehran province on November 27, 2020. According to Spokesman for National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament Abolfazl Amouei, Fakhrizadeh’s assassination was organized by Israeli intelligence agencies and probably involved other countries’ secret services.