Lavrov says it’s still unclear what US military doing in Ukraine

CAIRO, April 12. /TASS/. The question about what the United States is doing in Ukraine by organizing NATO activities and sending its ships to the Black Sea located thousands of kilometers away from its border remains open, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference Monday.

"Questions are asked what Russia is doing on the border with Ukraine. The answer is simple, we live like that, it is our country. Meanwhile, what the US is doing in the form of their ships and servicemen who constantly organize some NATO activities in Ukraine, thousands of kilometers away from its territory, still remains unanswered," the minister stressed.