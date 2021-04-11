EAEU can introduce new requirements on self-extinguishing cigarettes

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. New requirements to cigarettes stipulating that they must be self-extinguishing can be introduced in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS on Sunday.

"A draft resolution of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, setting forth requirements to consumer packaging and information placed on tobacco product packs, and the requirement to inflaming capability of cigarettes released for circulation on the market of Union member-states, was sent by the Russian Ministry of Healthcare to interested federal executive authorities," the press service said.