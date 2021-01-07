US Senate resumes disrupted work in wake of protests in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The US Senate reconvened on Wednesday night following a violent rioting in Washington DC earlier in the day. The debates are broadcast live on air by C-Span television channel.

Vice President Mike Pence opened the resumed session of lawmakers from both political parties.

"We defended our Capitol today. We'll always be grateful," Pence stated. "The men and women who stayed at their post to defend this historic place."

"Those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win," he continued. "Violence never wins. Freedom wins. This is still the people's house."

"As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy," he added.

Protesters supporting current President Donald Trump stormed on Wednesday the US Congress building in Washington DC and disrupted the work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. Some protesters managed to get inside and all lawmakers were evacuated. During the attack a female protester sustained a gun wound and later died in a hospital, while a police officer and several other people were injured.

US media outlets reported that Pentagon had ordered to deploy up to 1,800 US National Guard troops in Washington DC in the wake of mass protests.

On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States.