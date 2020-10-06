Kyrgyz president remains in Bishkek despite protests

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov remains in the country’s capital and did not go anywhere despite the political crisis that erupted after the parliamentary elections, Presidential Spokesperson Tolgonai Stamalieva told TASS on Tuesday.

"The President [of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov] is still in Bishkek," she said.

A number of Kyrgyz media outlets earlier reported, citing some sources in the president’s entourage, that the head of state had left the capital for the country’s southern regions.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties which failed to win seats in the parliament organized mass riots in Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the president’s administration, the government building, the mayor’s office and the Prosecutor-General’s Office. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians from custody. The country’s Central Election Commission has declared the voting results invalid.