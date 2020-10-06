One dead, 686 injured in Kyrgyzstan riots

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. At least 686 people asked for medical assistance in Kyrgyzstan, following law enforcement clashes with the rioters; 164 people have been hospitalized, while one person died, the Republic’s Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

"By 15:00 [local time] October 6, 2020, a total of 686 victims turned to healthcare organizations for medical aid, 521 of them were dismissed after administration of initial medical aid, while 164 were hospitalized with various traumas, 7 of them - are in intensive care unit. One victim died," the ministry said in its Facebook post.

Following the October 4 parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of parties that failed to pass, organized mass riots in Bishkek, captured the buildings of the parliament (where the Presidential Administration is also located), the Bishkek Administration and the Prosecutor General’s Office. The rioters released former president Almazbek Atambayev, former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and a number of other politicians from prison. Early on October 6, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov addressed the citizens, calling on leaders of political parties to calm down their supporters. Later, the Central Electoral Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of October 4 Parliamentary elections invalid.