Over 2,000 protesters released after detention in Belarus, Interior Ministry says

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. More than 2,000 people who were detained in Belarus during protests over the past several days have been released, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

"The Interior Ministry is worried over the fact that detention facilities are overcrowded. More than 2,000 people have already been released. This process goes on non-stop, it is underway at this moment. Not that fast as one might want it to, although. We are doing our best to resolve the situation."

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. As a result, more than 6,000 people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured.

On Friday, Belarus’ Central Election Commission made public the final results of Sunday’s voting. The incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.1% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes.