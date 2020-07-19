Reports about sending mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan are fakes - sources

TASS, July 19. Media reports about Turkey’s sending Syrian armed opposition militants to Azerbaijan have nothing to do with the real state of things, a Turkish official told TASS on Sunday, commenting on reports of the Kurdish news agency Firat.

"It has nothing to do with reality," he stressed.

Spokesmen for the Azerbaijani side also refuted these allegations, telling TASS it was "false information and a fake."

Firat News Agency reported earlier that Turkey was allegedly looking at sending units of the Free Syrian Army to Azerbaijan. No official statements on this matter were cited however.