Czech Republic’s coronavirus cases plunge

PRAGUE, April 24. /TASS/. The Czech Health Ministry has reported that daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country decreased dramatically as Thursday’s figures indicated 55 new infections. It is the lowest daily tally since March 14.

The Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case in the country on March 1. To curb the spread, the Czech Republic introduced a state of emergency on March 12 which the authorities want to extend until May 25 when the last social restrictions imposed in light of the pandemic are planned to be lifted. Only the ban on public gatherings of over 100 is supposed to stay in place as well as the mandatory request to cover mouth and nose in public transport and shops.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the statement delivered by Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech on Thursday evening, on Friday the country lifted its nationwide lockdown that had been in effect since March 16. The residents are allowed to freely move around the country as well as to travel abroad with a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival. The Health Ministry also insists that hygiene should be strictly observed, with face masks being mandatorily worn outside homes.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.