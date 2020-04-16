Czech Republic reports no deaths from COVID-19 first time since March 23

PRAGUE, April 16. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has reported no deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 23, the Czech Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

The ministry noted that since March 23, deaths from COVID-19 were reported every day. On Wednesday, the statistics did not change. For the second day running, the death toll remains at 166.

The Czech Republic has documented 6,303 cases of COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 152 new cases of infection have been documented, and 831 people have recovered. Since early March, 146,004 residents of the country have been tested for the virus.

The Health Ministry predicts that by the end of this month, there may be up to 11,000 people infected with the coronavirus in the republic.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 134,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 516,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.