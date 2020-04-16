Spain records over 550 coronavirus deaths in one day

MADRID, April 16. /TASS/. As many as 182,816 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Spain so far, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 19,130 patients have died and 74,797 have recovered. That said, 5,183 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours and the death toll rose by 551.

Spain recorded its first coronavirus case on January 31. The number of patients started to grow rapidly after an outbreak had hit Italy. On March 14, the Spanish government declared a high alert over the coronavirus, restricting the movement of people across the country.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 134,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 516,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.