Turkish famed footballer Recber is in critical condition after diagnosed with COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Turkish football legend Rustu Recber is in critical condition after he was hospitalized last week with the COVID-19 diagnosis, Turkish daily Milliyet reported on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, former goalkeeper of the Turkish national football team Recber, 46, was rushed to a hospital, where he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the daily, doctors express serious concerns about Recber’s current health condition.

Playing for the national football team of Turkey as a goalkeeper, Recber is a bronze medalist of the 2002 FIFA World Cup (co-hosted by South Korea and Japan) and the bronze medalist of the 2008 UEFA Euro Cup (co-hosted by Austria and Switzerland). In all, he played a record number of 120 matches for his country’s national team.