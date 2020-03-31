Child dies of coronavirus in Belgium, Health Ministry says

BRUSSELS, March 31. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Belgium grew by 876 in the past 24 hours, another 192 people have died, including a 12-year-old child, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of infected in the country has reached 12,775, the death toll currently stands at 705.

On March 14, Belgium imposed a nationwide lockdown until April 5. However, the country’s authorities later extended the lockdown until April 19, adding that it could be extended further until May 3.

All educational, cultural and public facilities have been closed in the country, schools and universities have switched to remote learning. All public events have been banned, private businesses have been recommended to shift their employees to telecommuting. In addition, the Belgian authorities issued a nationwide travel ban, allowing people to move only within their region of residence. It is also mandatory to observe social distancing.

Coronavirus pandemic