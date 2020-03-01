Over 100,000 refugees cross Turkey’s border with EU - Turkish interior minister

ANKARA, March 1. /TASS/. More than 100,000 refugees have crossed Turkey’s border with the European Union after Ankara took a decision to open it for them, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

"As of 19:40, the number of refugees who left our country via Edirne was 100,577 people," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Reuters reported on Friday that Ankara had decided not to stop Syrian refugees seeking to reach Europe either by sea or by land. The decision came as a response to the incident overnight to Friday when 36 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria’s Idlib governorate.