Hague Court of Appeal claims Russia should pay over $50 bln to ex-Yukos shareholders
New T-90M Proryv tank might be displayed at Army 2020 forum
The Proryv tank features a completely new turret and a more powerful engine
NATO does not solve Ukraine’s problems, only makes them worse — Lavrov
Lavrov and Stoltenberg met in Munich on February 15
Press review: US to fund anti-Gazprom crusade and Russia, Turkey fail to reach Idlib deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, February 17
Russia to produce intermediate-range missile in 6 months, depending on US steps — senator
The senator believes that the option to re-negotiate the INF Treaty persists
Iranian president calls on Turkey to observe Sochi agreements on Syria
"Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to stay committed to two things," Hassan Rouhani said
Four Ukrainian poachers arrested for 10 days in Crimea
All crew members admitted that they had been involved in illegal fishing
NATO has no plans to provide military support to Turkey in Idlib — source
The diplomat said that the death of Turkish troops in Idlib was a tragedy but it had taken place during a unilateral military operation on foreign soil
EU needs independence rather than power, says Russian lawmaker
Resolute action, in words of Konstantin Kosachev, was also needed when the United States unilaterally withdrew from two major international agreements, on the Iranian nuclear program and on intermediate-and shorter-range missiles
Russian Embassy in UK perplexed by statements on 'persecution of Christians' in Russia
Earlier Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Heather Wheeler mentioned Russia as part of a debate on the persecution of Christians around the world. She provided neither details nor evidence to substantiate her claims
Aeroflot to cut flights to China
The Russian air carrier will reduce flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong by the end of March
Using terrorists for achievement of geopolitical goals is unacceptable - Lavrov
Stability of the Euro-Atlantic region cannot be supported in modern conditions without genuinely global cooperation in combating international terrorism, illegal migration, human trafficking, and other cross-border challenges, Russian Foreign Minister noted
Seventy-five Serbian troops to march in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Representatives of the Syrian army will take part in the ceremony of opening a memorial gallery, the Memory Road, at the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral being built to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII
Munich conference drops Russophobic bias to plunge into anti-Chinese one - diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to the anti-Chinese rhetoric voiced at the Munich Security Conference by the world leaders and representatives of government foreign policy institutions, as well as of international organizations
Russian large amphibious assault ship puts military hardware afloat during trials
The trials will continue as soon as the weather improves
Officials say 1,665 individuals died, 9,419 recovered from coronavirus in China
The number of those infected has exceeded 68,000
Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah
Units of the Russian military police also carried out patrolling in the Aleppo and Raqqa governorates
Trump informs Erdogan of his ‘concern’ over situation in Syria’s Idlib
President Trump conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia’s support for the Assad regime’s atrocities and for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict
Donbass sees Zelensky’s border patrol scheme as ploy to bog down Minsk Agreements
According to the republic's top brass, Kiev has not taken a single step to coordinate the legal aspects of a special status for Donbass with Donetsk and Lugansk
State Commission decides to launch Soyuz-2.1a from Plesetsk on February 20 - source
Earlier reports said that the Soyuz carrier rocket was scheduled to deliver the Meridian satellite to the orbit on January 24, but the launch was postponed
Mexico not to buy Russian military helicopters - newspaper
Neither further details nor the reasons for that were given
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Level of discussions at Munich conference is disappointing, says Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the Munich conference used to be a platform where experts and politicians could make forecasts and analysis "to offer certain scenarios or solutions to difficult situation in future"
Japan’s Foreign Minister states change of phase in talks with Russia
"We do not oppose each other on key points of the discussion and moved to a positive consideration instead", Toshimitsu Motegi said
Syrian government troops take control of 28 settlements west and north of Aleppo - agency
Aleppo’s residents took to the streets to hail liberation of these settlements
Press review: Turkey flexes muscles at Russia and what the US has planned for Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 13
Lithuania loses 1.4 bln euro dispute with Gazprom in final instance
The litigation between Lithuania and the Russian gas giant lasted almost eight years
Ukraine’s Zelensky wants to hold elections in Ukraine in October, ‘in Crimea as well’
At the same time, he underlined that Donbass "needs elections that will be recognized by Ukraine and the whole world as legitimate"
Libya’s interim foreign policy chief dismisses Erdogan’s accusations against Moscow
"His speeches about Russia have absolutely nothing to do with the truth," Abdelhadi Al Houij told journalists in Moscow
Kremlin deems Russia de jure and de facto legal successor to USSR
A Constitutional Court judge earlier labelled the Soviet Union "an illegally established state," saying that the Russian Federation must not be considered as the legal successor of the "repressive and terrorist deeds" of the Soviet government
Trump warns Erdogan intervention in Libya will lead to deterioration
US President has had a phone call with his Turkish counterpart
Idlib crisis not to affect Russia’s S-400 deliveries to Turkey - foreign minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the countries must not allow the problems in Syria to undermine cooperation and relationship
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Foreign Ministry warns Russians about threat of prosecution by US authorities
According to the diplomats, the danger exists both in the US and in third countries acting on the US request
Russia continues to support Syria in its fight against terrorism, Kremlin says
On January 15, during a phone call with Erdogan, Trump expressed his wish that Russia stopped supporting the Syrian government
NATO chief was unable to reply to Russia’s initiatives, Lavrov comments after Munich talks
Russia earlier voiced a proposal to agree a minimal possible distance, at which Russia’s and NATO’s warships and warplanes can approach each other
Russia, Belarus begin joint military exercise
A formal ceremony to launch the drills was held in the region on Monday afternoon
No Buk missile systems detected near MH17 crash zone — leaked document
In all, four documents have been published
Lavrov: In Libya conflict Haftar leads opposing side recognized by UN, but not separatists
The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow, alongside other external players, do our best trying to help the Libyans rebuild what has been destroyed through the most blatant breach of UN Charter principles
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
KamAZ and Sollers discussing alliance
The alliance would deal in developing new forms of using commercial vehicles, sales digitalization and marketing technologies
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
