China warns US against meddling in its domestic affairs with Hong Kong

"The developments in Hong Kong are entirely the domestic affair of China. No foreign government, private individual or organization has the right to meddle," he told a briefing.

"The riots in Hong Kong are neither in the interests of the US, nor of any other country. We urge the US to act in line with international law and the basic rules of international relations. [We also demand that the US] respect China’s sovereignty, and cease meddling in the domestic affairs of the People’s Republic of China and [stop its] irresponsible remarks. [We also urge the US] to do more towards peace and stability in Hong Kong and improve bilateral relations," the spokesperson emphasized.

"China will be exercising control over Hong Kong in accordance with the Chinese constitution and the framework law of that Special Administrative Region," he pointed out.

"How China chooses to handle this situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future. We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader," US President Donald Trump said during his address at the United Nations on Tuesday.

Massive demonstrations have been persisting in Hong Kong for more than three months already. On September 4, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam agreed to meet one of the five demands raised by the protesters and rescind the unpopular bill on extradition, which makes it possible to extradite offenders to mainland China. Nevertheless, many young protesters are ready to continue the demonstrations.