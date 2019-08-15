‘Hong Kong problem’ may be resolved via meeting between Xi Jinping and protesters — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is confident that a personal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong protesters would resolve the conflict in the administrative region, the US leader stated on Twitter on Thursday.

"If President Xi [Jinping] would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem. I have no doubt!" he wrote.

Trump also quoted his previous message, in which he offered the idea of a meeting between Xi Jinping and the Hong Kong protesters. "I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a "tough business." I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?" Trump stated.

More than two months ago mass protests flared up in Hong Kong against the local authorities’ bill on establishing a mechanism of extradition of those suspected of violating Chinese laws or on the wanted list from Hong Kong to mainland China for prosecution. Under public pressure Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam removed the bill from the agenda, but this decision failed to stem the tide of protests.

On August 12, China's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated that the Chinese government stands against any actions of the US politicians and diplomats who maintain contact with the Hong Kong opposition and attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs. This statement came in the wake of the reports of a meeting of US diplomat Julie Eadeh with key members of the opposition in Hong Kong.

On August 13, Trump wrote on his Twitter that he does not understand why China is claiming that Washington is involved in the Hong Kong protests. He also claimed that according to US intelligence, the Chinese government is sending troops to the borders of Hong Kong.