Hong Kong events are Chinese domestic affair, says senior Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian side is not commenting on the developments in Hong Kong because they fall solely under the Chinese domestic jurisdiction, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This is a Chinese domestic affair. One of the principles that the Russian-Chinese relations of strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation are based on is the non-interference in the domestic affairs of each other. If you noticed China never comments on the Russian domestic affairs, while we never make comments on the Chinese ones," he underlined.

Three months ago, mass protests hit the streets of Hong Kong. The unrest was provoked by a controversial extradition bill proposed by the local authorities, which would allow people suspected of violating Chinese laws or those who are wanted in China to be transferred over to mainland China for prosecution. Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam repeatedly claimed that the bill "was dead" under the immense public pressure. However, these statements were failing to appease protesters. On Wednesday, she delivered a special televised address, saying that the bill had been officially withdrawn from the Hong Kong Legislative Council, which the demonstrators were demanding. Nevertheless, they are also making a number of other demands, which the authorities refuse to meet. These demands include amnesty for all the detained street protesters without charges or trial.