Kyrgyzstan's Interior Ministry works on identifying organizers of Bishkek riots

Nearly 100 injured in clashes between Kyrgyz ex-president’s supporters, law enforcers

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan's Interior Ministry has started to identify organizers of riots in Bishkek and in its southern suburbs, the ministry's spokesperson Karima Amankulova said on Thursday.

"Actions are taken to identify and detain organizers of disorder," Amankulova said. She added that the police "are working in the routine mode and ensuring public order and safety of citizens and visitors."

"The situation in the city is under full control of the police," Amankulova stressed.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers clashed with supporters of the detained ex-president Almazbek Atambayev.