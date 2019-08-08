Nearly 100 injured in clashes between Kyrgyz ex-president’s supporters, law enforcers

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. The number of people injured in clashes between law enforcers and supporters of Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev has climbed to 98, the country’s Ministry of Health informed TASS on Thursday.

"A total of 98 people sought medical attention," the ministry’s spokesperson said. One of them, a member of Alpha Special Forces, died of wounds, while eleven law enforcement officers were taken to a military hospital. "As many as 83 people were sent for outpatient care," the spokesperson added.